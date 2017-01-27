Southwest Michigan Today Friday January 27, 2017

The Michigan State Police have started an investigation of the city of Parchment's finances. The city is also awaiting results of an audit by Plante Moran. (Kalamazoo Gazette)

Union membership in Michigan was down in slightly in 2016. Analysts say right to work laws may have helped caused a decline in Michigan and other states. (Detroit News)

Residents in part of Macomb County have been asked to cut water usage because of shifting sediment around a large sinkhole. Officials are concerned about possible sewage discharge. (Detroit Free Press)

Several of the people who the state mistakenly accused of unemployment insurance fraud amassed large fines. Setting the record straight can be complicated, and is often a long process. (Detroit News)