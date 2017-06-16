Southwest Michigan Today Friday June 16, 2017

The main entrance to Battle Creek City Hall remains closed to most users due to a chunk falling off the building. The University of Michigan will allow many state residents to attend school for free. Great Lakes water levels will be up this summer.

Battle Creek city officials say they are evaluating damage to city hall after a chunk of the building fell off Wednesday. The accident means the main door is only open to people in wheelchairs. Others must use the door on the south side of City Hall. (Battle Creek Enquirer)

A proposal to make Michigan's Legislature part-time has received a legal stamp of approval. The Michigan Bureau of Elections will recommend that the Board of State Canvassers approve the form to be circulated for signatures. (Detroit News)

The University of Michigan is launching a new program that will pay for tuition at the school for many in-state students. The "Go Blue Guarantee" will cover tuition for students from Michigan whose families make $65,000 or less a year. (Detroit Free Press)

Water levels in the Great Lakes are expected to remain higher than average throughout the summer. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says Lake Michigan should hit its highest water level since 1996-98. Higher lake levels means a greater risk of shoreline erosion. (Holland Sentinel)

Road and bridge repairs would get more money in the new state budget. State lawmakers says that's because teacher retirement changes would cost less than expected. The new proposal would put 35-million dollars into the state's infrastructure fund. (Detroit News)

Battle Creek beat Lakeshore 14-6. The Bombers host the Chinooks again Friday night at C.O. Brown Stadium. (Battle Creek Bombers)

Kalamazoo lost to Wisconsin Rapids 11-3. The Growlers and Rafters conclude their two game series Friday night at Homer Stryker Field. (Northwoods League)