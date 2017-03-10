Southwest Michigan Today Friday March 10, 2017

Power outages will last into the weekend. Michigan's unemployment rate ticks up slightly. WMU is eliminated from the MAC Men's Basketball Tournament.

Consumers Energy says most customers should have power back by midnight Saturday. The utility says work is continuing to restore power for its customers after this week's high winds. (Battle Creek Enquirer) (Consumers Energy)

Michigan's unemployment rate increased slightly in January, even as the state's workforce grew. The state reports January's jobless rate was 5.2% (MLive)

Western Michigan University's men's basketball team lost to Ball State on Thursday 66-63 in the quarterfinals of the Mid-American Conference Tournament. The Broncos nine-game winning streak was snapped as they were eliminated from the conference tournament. (WMU Athletics)

The semi-finals of the MAC men's and women's tournament will be played Friday. Western Michigan's women's team will face Northern Illinois at 11:00 a.m. in Cleveland. (WMU Athletics)