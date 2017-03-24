Southwest Michigan Today Friday March 24, 2017

The Grand Rapids region saw the biggest population growth between 2015 and 2016. Lakeview Schools has a new superintendent. Watch parties are planned for WMU's game in the first round of the NCAA Hockey Tournament.

Census figures show the population of the Grand Rapids region by more than 6,000 from 2015 to 2016. That made it the fastest growing region in the state. (MLive)

The Lakeview Schools in Calhoun County have a new superintendent. The district's board of trustees picked current Ferndale Superintendent Blake Prewitt for the job Wednesday night. He'll replace retiring Lakeview Superintendent Dave Peterson, who steps down in June. (Battle Creek Enquirer)

Western Michigan University faces Air Force in the opening round of the NCAA hockey tournament on Friday. Watch parties are planned in Kalamazoo, the Detroit area and Chicago. The game in Providence, Rhode Island begins at 7:30, and will be shown on ESPN3. (WMU Athletics)