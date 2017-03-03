Southwest Michigan Today Friday March 3, 2017

The University of Minnesota says football coach P.J. Fleck isn't under investigation for trying to recruit Western Michigan University players. A sulfuric acid leak reported at the D.C. Cook Nuclear Power Plant. Covert Schools won't ask or tell about students immigration status.

The University of Minnesota is denying reports that football coach P.J. Fleck is under investigation for trying to bring players from his old team to Minneapolis. Speculation began when Western Michigan University linebacker Robert Spillane announced he was transferring. But Spillane says his decision to leave the Broncos isn't related to Fleck. (Kalamazoo Gazette)

Officials with The D.C. Cook Nuclear Power Plant say a sulfuric acid leak did not involve any nuclear material. The leak was identified on Wednesday. Plant officials notified the state that afternoon. (MLive)

Covert Schools say they don't plan to ask about the immigration status of students. District officials say if they become aware of a student's status, the won't share it with federal immigration services. (St. Joseph Benton Harbor Herald-Palladium)