Southwest Michigan Today For Friday November 10, 2017

Blog posts have derailed a Michigan State Representative's nomination to a post in the federal Education Department. Money is approved for a pilot program in Kalamazoo County to identify people at risk of opioid addiction. Several post-season MAC awards for the WMU men's soccer team as they prepare to host the conference tournament.

The Trump administration has withdrawn the nomination of a Michigan state representative for a post in the Department of Education. Saginaw area Representative Tim Kelly had been nominated to lead the office of career, technical and adult education. Education Week quotes officials in the Education Department as saying they pulled Kelly’s nomination because of posts to his blog. Some of the posts between 2009 and 2012 expressed skepticism about recruiting women in STEM fields and suggested that all Muslims should be placed on the federal no-fly list. Another questioned the Head Start program’s emphasis on parental involvement because, according to Kelly’s blog the parents are “often themselves academically and socially needy.” A confirmation hearing for Kelly had been scheduled for November 15th.

A Washington-based group says more Michigan companies are getting perfect scores for the way they treat their gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender employees. The Human Rights Campaign Foundation says they include Stryker in Kalamazoo and the Kellogg Company in Battle Creek. Whirlpool, Herman Miller, and Steelcase also got perfect scores. The group rates companies based on whether they have policies against discrimination, benefits for LGBT workers, and other factors.

Governor Snyder has signed legislation which includes funding for a pilot program in Kalamazoo County to help identify people with a high risk of opioid abuse and addiction. The $700,000 for the pilot program was included in a supplemental appropriation bill signed by the governor Thursday. In a statement, state Representative Brandt Iden says the research will help identify addictive genome markers of people in the Medicaid program in Kalamazoo County. The Republican from Oshtemo Township says that will help give doctors alternatives to pain management that won’t lead to abuse.

The State House has approved legislation that would count a fetus as the victim of a crime for sentencing purposes. MLive says the bill passed mostly along party lines Thursday with one Democrat joining all Republicans voting for the bill. Supporters say unborn children killed or hurt during a crime deserve justice. But opponents say that should be left up to judicial discretion.

Former West Michigan Congressman Pete Hoekstra has been confirmed to be ambassador to the Netherlands. The Detroit News says that the U.S. Senate confirmed Hoekstra by a voice vote Thursday. The Holland Republican represented West Michigan in the U.S. House for 18 years. Hoekstra was born in the Netherlands, and moved to the United States with his parents while he was still a young child.

Western Michigan University men’s soccer coach Chad Wiseman has been named the Mid-American Conference coach of the year. Wiseman led the Broncos to their first ever MAC regular season championship. Western Senior forward Brandon Bye was named the conference’s player of the year. Bye was one of five Broncos named all-MAC first team, three more Western players were named to the conference’s second team. Western will host the Mid-American Conference Tournament beginning today. The Broncos face West Virginia Friday afternoon at the WMU Soccer Complex. Akron and Southern Illinois-Edwardsville play in the morning match. Friday’s winners meet for the conference championship Sunday afternoon.