Southwest Michigan Today For Friday November 3, 2017

The K-Mart store in Battle Creek will close early next year. Michigan State Police begin a pilot program to administer a road side test for drugs. A bill to rename a stretch of I-94 for Comstock Township's late fire chief moves through the state Senate.

Battle Creek’s K-Mart store is set to close early next year. The Battle Creek Enquirer reports that the store on Capital Avenue Southwest is one of 45 K-Mart stores and 18 Sears stores nationwide that Sears Holdings plans to close in January of 2018. Liquidation sales could begin this month at the stores which have been slated for closure.

The Michigan State Police say they will a launch a pilot program to combat driving under the influence of drugs. In a news release the agency says road side drug testing will be tried in five counties, including Berrien and Kent. The program begins next week, police will administer a road side saliva test if they suspect the driver is impaired by drugs. The pilot program will last for one year.

A stretch of I-94 is a step closer to being renamed in honor of Comstock Township’s former fire chief. The State Senate approved a bill Thursday designating part of the highway in honor of the late Ed Switalski. Last June Switalski was killed when he was hit by a car while responding to an earlier accident on the freeway. The bill now goes to the State House.

A plan to renovate Kellogg Community College’s Regional Manufacturing Technology Center will get $2.15-million from the state. The Battle Creek Enquirer says the state Legislature’s Joint Capital Outlay Committee approved a grant for the renovations on Wednesday. KCC has to match the money from the state for the project to move forward. Planned renovations to the facility in Battle Creek include security, plumbing, mechanical, electrical, flooring and a new roof. Work on the center is expected to begin in the spring.

Western Michigan University’s last home football game of the season will kick off at 7:00 Wednesday night. The start time for the Broncos’ game against Kent State was announced Thursday. Western’s game against the Golden Flashes at Waldo Stadium will be televised on the CBS Sports network.

Western Michigan University senior goalkeeper Stephanie Heber has been named to the Mid-American Conference women’s soccer first team. Voting for the honor was done by the MAC’s coaches. Heber recorded four shutouts and made a total of 50 saves in 11 conference games for the Broncos.