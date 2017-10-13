Southwest Michigan Today For Friday, October 13, 2017

Another appeal field regarding statements by the man accused in the February, 2016 shooting spree in Kalamazoo. A stretch of I-94 could be named for the Comstock Township fire chief killed on the highway in June. Albion's city manager resigns a week after her performance review.

Attorneys for the man accused of the February, 2016 shooting spree in Kalamazoo plan to continue their appeal of a decision to allow some of his statements at trial. A news release from Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeff Getting says attorneys for Jason Dalton are appealing to the Michigan Supreme Court. They are trying to have statements Dalton made to police during questioning suppressed. Dalton is accused of killing six people and wounding two others in a shooting rampage in February of 2016 while working as an Uber driver. The prosecutor says no further court dates can be set until the state Supreme Court makes its ruling. (Kalamazoo Gazette)

A State Senate committee heard testimony yesterday on a proposal to rename a stretch of I-94 for the Comstock Township Fire Chief who was killed on that highway. Ed Switalski was responding to an accident on I-94 when he was struck by a car and killed on June 14th. In a news release State Senator Margaret O’Brien says renaming a six mile stretch of the highway after Switalski would remind people of road safety while honoring the chief for his service to the community.

Albion’s City Manager has resigned a week after her performance review. Sheryl Mitchell submitted her letter of resignation on Wednesday to Albion Mayor Garrett Brown and six city council members. They had raised concerns over city workers being used to resurface a parking lot at Albion College. Mitchell told the Battle Creek Enquirer in an e-mail that the problem was a miscommunication with city staff. She says the college was billed for the labor.

If you've got a book or video that's overdue at the Portage District Library, you're in luck. The Kalamazoo Gazette says the library will knock a dollar off fines for people who bring in donations of canned or other non-perishable food starting Monday. The effort called "Food for Fines" will help fill Thanksgiving food baskets at the Portage Community Center. Portage library officials say donations from people who don't have fines are encouraged too. They'll be accepted through October 22nd.