Southwest Michigan Today For Friday October 6, 2017

A whistleblower protection lawsuit alleges misspending of donor-restricted funds at the Grand Rapids Art Museum. Fred Upton and other Republicans in Michigan's Congressional delegation signal willingness to consider restrictions on bump fire stocks. WMU's women's soccer team drops a match to a MAC rival.

The former Chief Operating Officer of the Grand Rapids Art Museum has filed a whistleblower protection lawsuit. Neal Bremmer, who previously served as director of the Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo, says donor-restricted funds were regularly misused by the Grand Rapids museum. The lawsuit was filed in Kent County Circuit Court. Bremmer claims that shortly after he began work at the Grand Rapids Art Museum, it became apparent that money given for specific purposes was borrowed and used for unrestricted expenses. In a statement to MiBiz the Grand Rapids Arts Museum denies the allegations, and says they have no merit.

Some Republicans in Michigan’s Congressional delegation say they are willing to consider new federal restrictions on bump fire stocks. The attachments help semi-automatic fire faster. One was used by the man who shot into a crowd in Las Vegas Sunday night. Saint Joseph Republican Fred Upton issued a statement Thursday saying there is no place is a civil society for the tool, which he says is designed to get around the ban on automatic weapons. The Detroit News reports that at least five other Republican House members from Michigan have signaled that they would consider additional regulations on bump stocks.

In women’s soccer, Western Michigan lost to Ball State 1-0 Thursday. The Broncos are 7-4-1 overall and 2-2-1 in the Mid-American Conference. Western will play at Miami Sunday afternoon.