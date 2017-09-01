Southwest Michigan Today For Friday September 1, 2017

Kellogg is eliminating over 200 jobs in Battle Creek. The Kalamazoo School Board approves a settlement with the state over the threatened closure of two schools. Four cases of West Nile Virus are reported in Michigan.

The Battle Creek area could lose more than 200 jobs next year. The Kellogg Company announced the cuts Thursday. The Battle Creek Enquirer says the cereal giant plans to eliminate 223 positions at its Ready to Eat cereal plant. Unions representing the affected workers have about two months to respond to the plan before a final decision is announced. Kellogg announced plans to simplify its production and distribution systems last February.

Kalamazoo Public Schools has settled its lawsuit with the state over the threatened closing of two schools in the district. The Kalamazoo Gazette reports that the School Board unanimously approved the settlement Thursday night. Both the Kalamazoo and Saginaw districts sued over a plan by the state School Reform Office to close 38 school throughout Michigan. An agreement was reached in the spring to keep the schools open. Governor Rick Snyder also signed an executive order to move the School Reform Office back to the Department of Education. KPS has agreed to drop their complaint as long as the executive order remains in effect. A new one year contract with the district’s teachers union was also approved during Thursday night’s school board meeting

State health officials say four cases of West Nile virus have been reported in Michigan. It's the first appearance of the disease in the state so far this year in humans. The State Department of Health and Human Services says two people in Montcalm County have become infected by West Nile. The other two cases are in Oakland and Macomb counties. Officials say all four are hospitalized with neurological problems caused by the virus. Its carried by mosquitoes that bite infected birds and then carry the virus to humans. Tests have found West Nile virus in birds in just over half of Michigan's 83 counties this year.