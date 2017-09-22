Southwest Michigan Today For Friday September 22, 2017

Western Michigan University will name its newest residence hall after three prominent African-American graduates. Another Republican joins the race for U.S. Senate, but Congressman Fred Upton still hasn't made a final decision. WMU wins its first MAC volleyball match of the season. The Broncos announce a future football date with Notre Dame.

Western Michigan University’s newest residence hall will bear the names of three prominent African-American alumni. University officials will officially name the two-year-old Western Heights dorm complex “Hall-Archer-Pickard Hall” during a ceremony next Wednesday. Dennis Archer is a former mayor of Detroit and Michigan Supreme Court justice. William Pickard is an entrepreneur while the late Ronald Hall, Senior, was active in promoting minority-owned businesses. Pickard is currently a member of Western’s Board of Trustees. Archer and Hall both served on the board.

West Michigan Congressman Fred Upton says he has not made a final decision about running for U.S. Senate next year. Upton will hold an event at this weekend’s Republican Leadership Conference on Mackinac Island. The Saint Joseph Republican told the Detroit News this week that he is seeking input and actively exploring a campaign for the Senate seat held by Democrat Debbie Stabenow. Thursday Detroit area businessman and Iraq War veteran John James formally launched his campaign for Senate. Former State Supreme Court Justice Bob Young Junior is also running for the Republican nomination. Robert Ritchie, better known by his stage name Kid Rock is also considering running for U.S. Senate.

State Senator Mike Kowall says he’s dropping his bid for Michigan Secretary of State. The Detroit News says Kowall announced yesterday that he won’t be seeking the Republican nomination for Secretary of State in 2018, but did not say if he will run for Congress. Last week Kowall indicated he would consider running for a seat in Southeast Michigan now that incumbent Republican David Trott has said he won’t run for re-election next year.

Western Michigan won its first Mid-American Conference volleyball match of the season. The Broncos dropped the first set to Northern Illinois, but swept the next three Thursday night to improve to 8-4 overall on the season. Western will play defending MAC champion Miami Friday in Oxford, Ohio.

Western Michigan will play Notre Dame during the 2020 football season. The Broncos announced Thursday that they will face the Fighting Irish for the fourth time in school history. Notre Dame has won the previous three meetings between the two schools, the most recent contest was in 2010. Western says it will receive nearly one-point-two million dollars for the game on September 19, 2020 in South Bend. Western will host Wagner Saturday night at Waldo Stadium.