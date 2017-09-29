Southwest Michigan Today For Friday September 29, 2017

Kellogg will have a new CEO next week. The Gilmore Keyboard Festival gets a new director next year. A WMU coaching legend passes away.

Kellogg CEO John Bryant will step down next week. He will continue as executive chairman of the Battle Creek cereal company’s board of directors. Kellogg spokesperson Kris Charles told the Battle Creek Enquirer in an e-mail that Bryant is stepping down “for personal reasons” after seven years leading the company. Stephen Cahillane will take over Kellogg. He has been CEO of vitamin and nutritional supplement maker Nature’s Bounty for the last three years.

West Michigan Congressman Fred Upton says news that the Palisades Nuclear Power Plant won’t close next year is a welcome announcement for the community and workers at the plant near South Haven. Entergy - which owns Palisades - and Consumers Energy, which relies on electricity generated at the plant announced yesterday that Palisades will remain in operation until their current contract runs out in 2022. The two companies say the Michigan Public Service Commission’s plan doesn't allow them to recover enough of their costs from customers. The anti-nuclear group Beyond Nuclear says the decision means that one of the most risky atomic reactors in the country will continue operating for another five years.

The Gilmore International Keyboard Festival has a new director. The Kalamazoo-based arts organization says Pierre van der Westhuizen will replace former director Dan Gustin in January. Westhuizen, who’s originally from South Africa, has been the head of the Cleveland International Piano Competition since 2011. The next Gilmore festival will be held in 2018.

The man considered the most successful coach in Western Michigan University athletic history has died. George Dales led the Broncos’ men’s track and field and cross country teams from 1953 to 1970. He was the coach of Western’s NCAA champion cross country teams in 1964 and ’65. Dales is a member of the Halls of Fame for Bronco Athletics, the Mid-American Conference and the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Association. Dales passed away on Wednesday. Visitation is set for Sunday from four until seven o’clock at Betzler Funeral Home on Stadium Drive. Following visitation a traditional Greek service will be held. The funeral service will be Monday morning at Betzler. George Dales was 96 years old.