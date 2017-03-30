Southwest Michigan Today March 30, 2017

Stryker announces a restructuring. Kellogg's headquarters is evacuated after a gas leak. WMU softball loses at Michigan State.

Stryker says it's restructuring its instruments division. The company says that will result in an undisclosed number of job losses. (Kalamazoo Gazette)

More than 20 people were treated at two hospitals after a suspected Freon leak at Kellogg's headquarters in Battle Creek. No serious injuries were reported. (Battle Creek Enquirer)

Western Michigan softball lost at Michigan State on Wednesday. The Broncos fells to the Spartans 7-2 in East Lansing. (WMU Athletics)

The K-Wings four game winning streak ended with a 6-2 loss at Florida. (K-Wings)