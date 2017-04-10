Southwest Michigan Today Monday April 10, 2017

Kalamazoo streets flooded by the overflowing Kalamazoo River. Double-digit growth for West Michigan's industrial economy. WMU baseball and softball fall on Sunday. The Red Wings play their final game at Joe Louis Arena.

The Kalamazoo River has overflowed closing some Kalamazoo streets. There were also two sanitary sewer overflows in the city over the weekend. (Kalamazoo Gazette)

The latest report on West Michigan's industrial economy shows most economic indicators improved and were in positive territory in March. (Grand Valley State University news release)

Western Michigan University's baseball team fell to Ball State on Sunday. The Cardinals swept the three game series at Robert J. Bobb Stadium. The Bronco softball team lost at Buffalo 4-3 in 10 innings. Western won two games in the three game series. (WMU Athletics).

Fans traveled from far away to see the Detroit Red Wings at Joe Louis Arena (Detroit Free Press) they saw a 4-1 victory over New Jersey (Detroit News).