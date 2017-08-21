Southwest Michigan Today For Monday August 21, 2017

A new fund started to help solve serious crimes against bicyclists. An Asian Carp spent a few weeks, maybe a few months in a river near Lake Michigan after getting past electric barriers. Arcadia Brewing plans to close its brewery and restaurant in downtown Battle Creek.

A new fund will help Kalamazoo area law enforcement agencies solve serious crimes against bicyclists. A news release from the group Bike Friendly Kalamazoo says 500-dollars from an anonymous donor helped establish the fund. It was inspired by a hit and run accident in Alamo Township in November that involved four bicyclists, two of them required medical treatment. The Kalamazoo Gazette reports that the donation was presented over the weekend to representatives of Bike Friendly Kalamazoo and Silent Observer, which allows people to anonymously provide police with information about crimes in the area.

An Asian Carp found near Lake Michigan in June had to slip past electric barriers to reach the point in the Little Calumet River where it was discovered. A news release from the Asian Carp Regional Coordinating Committee says it’s unclear how the silver carp made it to the spot nine miles from Lake Michigan. An autopsy on the fish concludes that it spent somewhere between a few weeks and a few months in the stretch of the river.

Arcadia Brewing Company says it is closing its brewery and restaurant in downtown Battle Creek. The Battle Creek Enquirer reports that Arcadia CEO Tim Surprise told employees on Friday that the downtown Battle Creek location, where they have operated for 21 years, will close. Surprise told employees that Arcadia plans to reopen in another downtown location, possibly in early 2018. Surprise says he’s considering two locations in downtown Battle Creek, and has offered employees the opportunity to work at Arcadia’s Kalamazoo location.

Western Michigan opened the women’s soccer season with a 3-1 win over Oakland. The Broncos play at Wright State on Thursday. Then return home to face Indiana on Sunday.