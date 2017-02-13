Southwest Michigan Today Monday February 13, 2017

Kalamazoo shooting survivor Abigail Kopf recovering after surgery. A former Kalamazoo Gazette editor is remembered for his support for the arts and diversity. Fred Upton for Senate? Maybe Kid Rock? The K-Wings lose at home. WMU softball wraps up its season-opening weekend with a win.

15 year old Abigail Kopf is recovering after surgery to replace part of her skull. She is one of two survivors of last February's shooting spree in the Kalamazoo area. It's the second time that Kopf had the surgery. (Battle Creek Enquirer)

Former Kalamazoo Gazette Editor James Mosby has died. He was the Gazette's editor from 1983 until his retirement in 2000. Mosby was known as a champion of diversity and supporter of the arts. (Kalamazoo Gazette)

A public visitation is scheduled in Detroit for Mike Illitch who died on Friday. The public can pay its respects to Illitch who owned the Detroit Tigers and Red Wings on Wednesday at the Fox Theatre. (Detroit News)

After a successful 2016 election, Michigan Republicans are eyeing a U.S. Senate seat in 2018. During the state Republican Party convention, West Michigan Congressman Fred Upton was mentioned as a possible challenger to Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow. Singer Kid Rock is seen as another potential contender. (Detroit Free Press)

The K-Wings lost at home to Fort Wayne 5-3. Kalamazoo came back from a 3-1 deficit to tie the game in the second period. But the Komets took the lead with just over six minutes to play, then added an empty net goal (K-Wings)

Western Michigan University's softball team beat Seattle 9-1. The Broncos won two of the six games played during the weekend in Tempe, Arizona. (WMU Athletics)