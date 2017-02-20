Southwest Michigan Today Monday February 20, 2017

One year after the mass shooting in Kalamazoo, a candle light vigil will be held. Bills introduced in Lansing would limit state funding for agencies that provide abortions. Western Michigan's baseball team concludes its season-opening weekend with a loss to Georgia Tech.

A candle light vigil is being held at Wings Event Center to mark the one year anniversary of the shooting spree that left six people dead and two others injured. A timeline of the events that night and what followed (Battle Creek Enquirer). How police caught the suspect Jason Dalton (Kalamazoo Gazette). Two wounded in the mass shooting continue to recover a year later (Detroit News). Details of a new foundation will be announced after Monday night's vigil.

Legislation that would prohibit the state from contracting with any agency that provides abortions has been introduced in the state House and Senate. The bills would affect agencies such as Planned Parenthood which has state contracts to provide health services for women. Using state taxpayer money for abortions has been prohibited since the 1980's. (Detroit Free Press)

Western Michigan University's baseball team lost to Georgia Tech 8-3. The Broncos opened the season by losing three games over the weekend in Atlanta. (WMU Athletics)