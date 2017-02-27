Southwest Michigan Today Monday February 27, 2017

Unusual winter weather means different things to growers in West Michigan. The state looks at toxic vapors. The K-Wings and WMU Baseball got wins on Sunday.

Fluctuating weather patterns is not good news for West Michigan fruit growers, but some farmers find it helpful for vegetable crops. (Holland Sentinel)

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality is seeking nearly $5-million to address toxic vapors. The state says the contamination could be found in as many 4,000 sites around the state. Possible locations of the poisonous gasses include Paw Paw, South Haven, Douglas and Sturgis. (MLive)

The K-Wings beat Cincinnati 6-2 on Sunday. Kalamazoo earned all of the possible six points in three games during the weekend. (K-Wings)

Western Michigan University's baseball team beat East Tennessee State 11-1. Tanner Allison homered for the third straight game and also hit a triple. (WMU Athletics)