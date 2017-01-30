Southwest Michigan Today Monday January 30, 2017

Protests at Michigan airports over President Trump's immigration order, false claims of unemployment insurance fraud may have lead to bankruptcy, and WMU's men's tennis coach sets a new school record for career wins.

There were protests Sunday at Gerald R. Ford Airport in Grand Rapids and Detroit Metro Airport in response to President Trump's ban on immigration from seven mostly Muslim nations. (MLive)

Michigan has acknowledged that its computer system for finding unemployment insurance fraud had a high error rate and people wrongly faced large fines. Now some attorneys say their clients may have been forced into bankruptcy because of those problems. (Detroit Free Press)

Western Michigan University men's tennis coach Dave Morin now has the school's all-time record for wins. The Broncos beat Green Bay Sunday giving Morin 349 career victories, surpassing Jack Vredvelt. (WMU Athletics)

The K-Wings have won five straight after beating Wheeling 5-4 on Sunday. (K-Wings)