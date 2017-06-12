Southwest Michigan Today Monday June 12, 2017

Analysts expect Michigan's economy to grow at a slower pace. A bill in the Michigan House would raise the age for buying tobacco to 21. The Growlers fall on the road. The Bombers get a win in Wisconsin.

Economists are predicting that growth will continue in Michigan even as manufacturing dips along with auto sales. Analysts expect other sectors to pick up and sustain economic growth although at a slower pace. (MiBiz)

A bill in the state House would make it illegal to sell tobacco to anyone under the age of 21, the current age is 18. The bills would also ban tobacco vending machines and selling cigarette online. (Detroit Free Press)

Two home runs in the bottom of the 9th inning sent Kalamazoo down to defeat in Green Bay. The Growlers and Bullfrogs conclude their two game series Monday night. (Kalamazoo Growlers)

Battle Creek's JD Mundy hit three home runs and drove in five runs in a 12-6 win at Wisconsin. The Bombers and Woodchucks play again Monday night in Wausau. (Battle Creek Bombers)