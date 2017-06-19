Southwest Michigan Today Monday June 19, 2017

A former Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Deputy who challenged the sheriff in last year's election is suing over being demoted. Michigan's peregrine falcon population is on the rise. The Growlers and the Bombers both lose Sunday home baseball games.

A former Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Deputy has filed a lawsuit claiming he was demoted for challenging Sheriff Richard Fuller in last year's election. Thomas Swafford ran in the Democratic primary last year. (Kalamazoo Gazette)

State officials say Michigan's peregrine falcon population has grown over the last 30 years. The report from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service calls the recovery effort a true conservation success. (Detroit News)

A five run rally in the top of the 9th inning broke a 2-2 tie and handed Battle Creek a 7-2 loss to Madison on Sunday. (Battle Creek Bombers)

Kalamazoo has lost 11 straight after falling to Kenosha 6-0 on Sunday. (Kalamazoo Growlers)

Both teams are off Monday, then play a double header on Tuesday. The Bombers host the Growlers at C.O. Brown Stadium in Battle Creek Tuesday morning. The two teams meet again Tuesday evening at Homer Stryker Field in Kalamazoo.