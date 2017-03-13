Southwest Michigan Today Monday March 13, 2017

A car is pulled from the Kalamazoo River, but no body found. Lakeview Schools down to two finalists for Superintendent. WMU Hockey Wins in overtime to advance in the NCHC tournament.

After a week-long search a car was pulled from the Kalamazoo River near Battle Creek on Sunday. But authorities say they have not found a body. The man who rented the car has not been heard from since it was reported the car went into the river. (Battle Creek Enquirer)

The Lakeview School Board has narrowed its search for Superintendent down to two finalists. Over the weekend, Lakeview Assistant Superintendent Jim Owen and Ferndale Superintendent Blake Prewitt, were selected for a second round of interviews March 22nd. (Battle Creek Enquirer)

It took overtime, but Western Michigan University has advanced to the semi-finals of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference Tournament. The Broncos beat Omaha 2-1 Sunday night in the decisive game of the best of three series. WMU will face Minnesota-Duluth on Friday in Minneapolis. (WMU Athletics)

Western Michigan University's softball team wrapped its spring Florida trip with a 5-2 win over Providence. The Broncos won of the 12 games during the week to improve to 12-11 on the season. (WMU Athletics)