Southwest Michigan Today Monday March 20, 2017

Battle Creek Public Schools has started a community engagement survey. The district is seeking feedback from parents with children in the district, and those sending students elsewhere through schools of choice (Battle Creek Enquirer)

Berrien County continues working on improving security at its courthouse after last year's shooting that left two court officers dead. That includes more personnel and new equipment. (St. Joseph Benton Harbor Herald-Palladium)

The widow of Western Michigan University's third president has died. Barbara Miller passed away February 14th, she was 98. Her late husband James Miller was president of Western from 1961 to 1974. (WMU news release)

The founding chairman of Southwestern Michigan College has died. Fred Mathews was elected the first chairman of the community college in Cass County in 1964, and continued in that position until 2015. He passed away Sunday at the age of 87. (St. Joseph Benton Harbor Herald-Palladium)

Western Michigan University will play Air Force in the first round of the NCAA Hockey Tournament. The Broncos are the Falcons meet Friday night in Providence, Rhode Island. (WMU Athletics)

WMU's baseball team won Sunday at Evansville 4-3. The Broncos won two out of three games in the weekend series with the Purple Aces. (WMU Athletics)