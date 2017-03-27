Southwest Michigan Today Monday March 27, 2017

Medical Marijuana brings out lobbyists in Lansing. Michigan health care leaders call for changes to the Affordable Care Act after the Republican health care bill fails. It must be spring, because it's Oberon Day.

Michigan lawmakers are working on new regulations for medical marijuana. That has unleashed lobbyists and campaign contributions to influence the debate. (Detroit Free Press)

After no vote was held on a Republican proposal to reform health care, leaders of health care organizations in Michigan want changes to the Affordable Act, or Obamacare. They are calling for improvements to the existing health care law. (MiBiz)

Release parties started at midnight Monday for Oberon Day. It's the first day that Bell's seasonal summer beer is available. (MLive)