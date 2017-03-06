Southwest Michigan Today Monday March 6, 2017

Farmers concerned over changes in immigration laws. Rallies show support for President Trump in Battle Creek and other cities. Wins for WMU baseball, softball and the K-Wings.

Farmers in Southwest Michigan are worried that a crackdown on immigration will hurt their business. The farmers say they already face a shortage of migrant workers. (Detroit News)

Rallies were held around the state on Saturday to show support for President Donald Trump. In Battle Creek there were both supporters and critics. (Battle Creek Enquirer)

Western Michigan University's baseball team has won four straight. The Broncos beat the host Stetson at a tournament in Florida. (WMU Athletics)

WMU's Softball team defeated Fort Wayne at an event in Florida 10-3. (WMU Athletics)

The Mid-American Conference basketball tournament begins Monday night. Both the Bronco men's and women's team open at home against Miami. (WMU Athletics)

The K-Wings have won six of their last seven games after a 6-3 victory over Adirondack on Sunday. (K-Wings)