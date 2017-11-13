Southwest Michigan Today For Monday November 13, 2017

Cooper Township could approve new rules on solar installations and farms. WMU loses to Akron in the championship game of the MAC men's soccer tournament. The Bronco women's basketball team gets a win at New Mexico State.

Cooper Township could adopt new zoning rules Monday night on both solar installations and farms. The township proposes to ban new farms in residential zones. Those already in place could stay. Officials say they're conforming to standards set out by the state. Cooper is also considering limiting large-scale solar plants to industrial zones. Homeowners could still put solar panels on their properties for personal use. The meeting is scheduled for Monday night at 7:00 at the Cooper Township Hall.

Western Michigan came up one win short of the Mid-American Conference men’s soccer tournament championship. The Broncos lost to Akron Sunday 3-1 in the championship game of the MAC tournament at the WMU Soccer Complex. Western hosted the conference tournament because it won the regular season championship. The Broncos will wait to find out their NCAA tournament fate. The 48 team field will be announced this afternoon.

In women’s basketball, Western Michigan won at New Mexico State Sunday 64-55. Marley Hill scored 20 points, and Breanna Mobley 12. Both Hill and Mobley pulled down 12 rebounds. The Broncos split their first two games of the season, losing to New Mexico on Friday before Sunday’s win over the Aggies. The Broncos play at Loyola-Chicago on Wednesday.