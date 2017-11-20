Southwest Michigan Today For Monday November 20, 2017

Western Michigan University beats Albany for its first win ever in the NCAA Men's Soccer Tournament. The Broncos fall in the Mid-American Conference Volleyball championship.

Western Michigan has won a match in the NCAA men’s soccer tournament for the first time in school history. The Broncos beat Albany Sunday 2-0 at the WMU Soccer Complex. Western will face Michigan State in the next round of the tournament Saturday in East Lansing.

Western Michigan lost to Miami in the championship game of the Mid-American Conference volleyball tournament. The Redhawks won the MAC championship Sunday in three sets. Two Broncos, senior Rachel Bontrager and sophomore Kathleen Reilly were named to the all-tournament team.

In men’s basketball, Western Michigan lost to South Carolina 79-66 on the final day of the Puerto Rico tip off played at Myrtle Beach. It was the Broncos second meeting with the Gamecocks in six days. Western will host Northwood University on Saturday.

In women’s basketball, Western Michigan lost at Iowa 79-56 on Sunday. The Broncos have split their first four games this season, and will play St. John’s on Friday to begin the Gulf Coast Showcase in Florida.