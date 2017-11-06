Southwest Michigan Today For Monday November 6, 2017

With fewer seats open, less money is being given to Kalamazoo City Commission candidates. WMU soccer ends the regular season undefeated in MAC play. The K-Wings get a win over Fort Wayne.

A smaller field of candidates for Kalamazoo City Commission has attracted less money for their campaigns. The Kalamazoo Gazette says campaign finance records show that candidates for mayor and city commission have collectively raised nearly $44,000. In 2015 more than $83,000 in contributions was reported before the election. Two years ago, voters elected six members to the city commission and the mayor. This year voters are only electing three members to the city commission. They will serve four-year terms under changes to the city charter approved by Kalamazoo voters in 2014. Five candidates are running for those three seats. Bobby Hopewell is running for another two-year term as mayor. He has no opposition on the ballot, but two candidates – Chris Wahmhoff and Michael Hussar are running as write-in candidates for mayor.

In men’s soccer, Western Michigan concluded the regular season with a 1-0 win over Bowling Green Sunday. The match was to be played Saturday, but was postponed due to weather. The Broncos were undefeated in Mid-American Conference play, and will be the top seed and host for the MAC tournament. Western will play West Virginia in the semi-finals Friday afternoon at the WMU Soccer Complex. The championship match will be played Sunday afternoon.

In hockey, Kalamazoo beat Fort Wayne Sunday 6-3. It’s the most goals the K-wings have scored in eight games so far this season. Kalamazoo will be at home for its next two games, hosting Adirondack Friday and Saturday night at Wings Event Centre.