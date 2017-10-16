Southwest Michigan Today For Monday October 16, 2017

Flooding closes some streets in Kalamazoo, while public safety officials say abandoned cars will be towed. Paw Paw officials say a dam breach is not a threat to property owners. WMU loses a rare Sunday football game, that had to be postponed due to the weather.

Kalamazoo Public Safety officials say motorists need to move stranded cars off of city streets. The city says some vehicles were stranded after flooding left them disabled. Some streets were closed due to flooding (Kalamazoo Gazette). The Public Safety Department says cars will be towed if necessary to clear streets.

A dam in Paw Paw was breached on Saturday. Paw Paw Village President Roman Plaszczak tells the Kalamazoo Gazette that the Department of Quality will be contacted regarding any potential contaminated sediment flowing into other bodies of water. But Plaszczak says there is no threat to property owners in Paw Paw.

A flood warning remains in effect for Kalamazoo and Van Buren Counties until 4:00 Monday afternoon.

Western Michigan’s four game winning streak ended Sunday with a 14-13 loss to Akron. The homecoming football game between the Broncos and Zips was postponed Saturday due to lightning and flooding at Waldo Stadium. Western is now 4-3 overall and has won two of its three Mid-American Conference games. The Broncos play at Eastern Michigan on Saturday.

Western Michigan lost its home finale of the women’s soccer season on Sunday, 1-0 to Kent State. The Broncos will be on the road for the final three matches of the season, beginning Friday at Eastern Michigan.