Southwest Michigan Today For Monday October 23, 2017

Kalamazoo's public safety chief is a finalist for an opening in Florida. The Kalamazoo Nature Center launches a national search for a new CEO. Perrigo seeks repayment of $163-million in taxes by suing the federal government.

Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief Jeff Hadley is one of the finalists to become police chief in Punta Gorda, Florida. MLive and Florida television station WINK report that Grand Rapids police chief David Rahinsky is also a finalist for the job in southwest Florida. A total of 10 finalists are scheduled to be interviewed next month. Punta Gorda fired its police chief following an internal affairs investigation into the accidental shooting death of a librarian during a training exercise.

The Kalamazoo Nature Center plans to launch a national search for a new Chief Executive Officer. A news release from the Nature Center says Bill Rose will step down from that role in the middle of next year. Chicago firm Kittleman and Associates has been hired to conduct the search. Rose has been CEO of the Kalamazoo Nature Center for nearly 30 years. He is one of only two people to lead the Nature Center during its 57 year history. (Kalamazoo Gazette)

Perrigo has filed a lawsuit seeking the repayment of taxes from the federal government. MiBiz reports that the lawsuit was filed in August in the Western district of Michigan in Grand Rapids. Perrigo, which has most of its corporate offices in Allegan, says the Internal Revenue Service erred in ruling that subsidiaries set up over 10 years ago were “sham” entities. Perrigo wants the government to pay back more than $163-million in taxes. In a court filing, the government stands by the IRS rulings made in 2009 through 2012.

Western Michigan can still earn a spot in the Mid-American Conference Women’s soccer tournament. The Broncos won at Central Michigan 2-1 Sunday to keep their hopes alive of playing in the post-season. Western will play their final regular season game on Thursday at Northern Illinois.

In hockey, Kalamazoo won at Brampton Sunday 5-4. The K-Wings swept the weekend home and home series from the Beast. Kalamazoo will host Kansas City Wednesday morning at the Wings Event Center.