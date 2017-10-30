Southwest Michigan Today For Monday October 30, 2017

Dick DeVos' political contributions continue as his wife Betsy serves as Secretary of Education. WMU is eliminated from the MAC women's soccer tournament. The Bronco men's basketball team wins its first exhibition game.

Grand Rapids businessman Dick DeVos has contributed to two political action committees this year even though his wife Besty said her husband would not be making political contributions during her time as Secretary of Education. The Detroit News reports that campaign finance records show Dick DeVos contributed to the Michigan Chamber of Commerce PAC and to another PAC run by the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce. DeVos family spokesman Greg McNeilly defended the donations saying they aren’t directly made to federal candidates. During her confirmation hearing as Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said she and her husband would not be “engaged in political contributions.”

The women’s soccer season ended Sunday for Western Michigan. The Broncos lost at Toledo 2-1, and were eliminated from the Mid-American Conference tournament. Western finished the season with a record of 10-8-1.

The Bronco men’s soccer team clinched the MAC regular season title on Saturday. Western will host the post season tournament on November 10th and 12th.

In men’s basketball Western Michigan won an exhibition game over Lourdes Sunday 106-51. Junior Josh Davis led the Broncos with 29 points. Western will host Kalamazoo College for its next exhibition game on Saturday.