Southwest Michigan Today For Monday October 9, 2017

A $3.5-million renovation is planned for Battle Creek’s McCamly Plaza Hotel. The Battle Creek Enquirer reports that includes converting the second through fifth stories of the 15 story building to one-bedroom and studio apartments. The hotel’s lobby will also be reconfigured. Starting in November, the McCamly Plaza Hotel will be converted into a Double Tree by Hilton. Construction is scheduled to be finished in early 2018.

In women’s soccer, Western Michigan won at Miami of Ohio on Sunday 1-0. The Broncos are 8-4-1 overall this season and 3-2-1 in the Mid-American Conference. Western will host Ohio on Friday, and then Kent State on Sunday.

Western Michigan University has announced that Saturday night’s hockey game against Clarkson will start at 8:00p.m., an hour later than originally scheduled. Western says the game at Lawson Ice Arena is starting later to better accommodate fans who want to attend Saturday’s football game, which kicks off at 3:30. The Broncos begin their two game hockey series with Clarkson Friday night at 7:00p.m.