Southwest Michigan Today For Monday September 18, 2017

A Kalamazoo area lawmaker proposes allowing casinos to apply for online gambling licenses. University of Michigan campus police investigate racial slurs on the doors of some black students. WMU men's soccer remains undefeated this season after a victory on Sunday.

A Kalamazoo area state lawmaker has proposed legislation that would allow Michigan’s casinos to get licenses to offer online gambling. Republican state Representative Brandt Iden tells the Detroit Free Press that he introduced the legislation because of changes in technology. Iden says gambling online is going to happen at some point. The bill had its first hearing last week.

University of Michigan campus police are investigating reports that the doors of black students were vandalized with racial slurs over the weekend. The university’s Black Student Union says a racial epithet was written under the name tags of some students. The Detroit News reports that U-M’s Division of Public Safety has increased patrols at the residence hall where the vandalism occurred.

A Mid-Michigan farmer can go back to selling produce at a city farmer’s market. And his lawsuit can continue in court. Steve Tennes sued East Lansing when the city refused to let him sell produce at its farmer’s market. The city says Tennes violated its anti-discrimination policy for refusing to host same-sex couples at his farm. On Friday a federal judge denied the city’s request to dismiss the case. And the judge said the city has to let Tennes sell at the market while the case continues. The Lansing State Journal reports some protested Tennes’ return to the farm market over the weekend.

In men’s soccer, Western Michigan beat Dayton Sunday 1-0. The Broncos have seven wins and a draw in eight matches this season. Western will play Michigan on Wednesday in Ann Arbor.