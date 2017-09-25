Southwest Michigan Today For Monday September 25, 2017

Benton Harbor considers a city income tax - again. Congressman Fred Upton is "inching toward a decision on running for U.S. Senate. WMU women's soccer team gets its first MAC win of the season.

Supporters of a proposed city income tax for Benton Harbor say it’s needed to repair city streets. But members of business groups tell the St. Joseph-Benton Harbor Herald-Palladium that they fear such a tax would be difficult to administer and would drive companies out of the city. The proposal would levy a one-percent income tax on businesses and city residents. Non-city residents would pay .5% on income earned in Benton Harbor. The city income tax will be on the November ballot. A similar proposal failed four years ago. About 55% of Benton Harbor voters cast their ballot against a city income tax in 2013.

Economic Growth in West Michigan markets was more in line with national averages in 2016, after outpacing the rest of the county for several years. MiBiz says the data from the US Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Economic Analysis shows the Read GDP growth rate declined in five of the six metropolitan statistical areas in the region last year. The only exception was Lansing. Real GDP growth, which is adjusted for inflation, was 1.4% in the Kalamazoo-Portage MSA, down from 5.9% in 2015. The Grand Rapids-Wyoming MSA had growth of 2.3% in 2016, down from 4.3% the year before.

West Michigan Congressman Fred Upton says he’s not expecting to announce a decision this week or next on running for US Senate. Upton was among the declared and potential candidates who gathered for the Mackinac Republican Leadership Conference over the weekend. The St. Joseph Republican told the Detroit News at a gathering on Mackinac Island that he is continuing to “inch toward” a decision on whether to run for the Senate seat currently held by Democrat Debbie Stabenow. Former Michigan Supreme Court Justice Bob Young Junior and Detroit area businessman John James are the only Republicans who have started campaigns for Senate. Young won a straw poll of Republican leaders and activists gathered on Mackinac Island sponsored by MIRS and Crain’s Detroit Business. James finished second and Upton third.

Western Michigan picked up its first Mid-American Conference win of the women’s soccer season. The Broncos won at Akron Sunday 2-0. Western has split its first two MAC matches and is 6-3 overall. The Broncos play their next two matches at home. They host Bowling Green on Friday and Toledo on Sunday.

WMU’s men’s tennis team picked up three singles wins and a doubles victory at the WMU/Vredevelt Invitational on Sunday. The Broncos play at the Toledo Invitational this weekend.