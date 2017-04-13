Southwest Michigan Today Thursday April 13, 2017

A chemical spill closes Lake Michigan beaches in Indiana. A new health center opens its doors in Kalamazoo's Edison neighborhood. WMU softball loses to rival Central Michigan.

The Environmental Protection Agency is investigating a chemical spill that has closed beaches in nothern Indiana along Lake Michigan. (Northwest Indiana Times) Congressman Fred Upton is calling for an "all out effort" to protect the lake. (Kalamazoo Gazette)

The Lansing City Council has reversed course and rescinded its decision to proclaim it a "sanctuary city." The capital city's council voted for the declaration April third for refugees, including those who are undocumented. (Lansing State Journal)

The Family Health Center will open a new facility April 20th. The clinic on Alcott Street will target underserved people in the city. (Kalamazoo Gazette)

Western Michigan University's softball team lost to Central Michigan 10-2 on Wednesday. The Broncos host Northern Illinois for a three game series beginning Friday. (WMU Athletics)