Southwest Michigan Today For Thursday August 24, 2017

Kalamazoo tries to become "redevelopment ready." Delayed paychecks cause employees to leave a homeless shelter in Battle Creek. Federal investigators find Berrien County's Road Commission mis-spent money over a three year period.

Kalamazoo is trying to attract people to the city with a new marketing strategy. The Kalamazoo Gazette says the city wants to become what the Michigan Economic Development Corporation calls a "redevelopment ready community." It’s a certification by the MEDC that highlights a city’s potential to investors, residents, and visitors. Twelve cities in Michigan have the certification thus far. Kalamazoo meets all but two of the MEDC’s requirements to become redevelopment ready. The city still needs an official marketing strategy document and a strategy to make sure the public gets involved in city planning. The city planning commission is set to review a draft of a marketing strategy for Kalamazoo on September 7th.

A Battle Creek homeless shelter is losing employees due to delayed paychecks. The Battle Creek Enquirer reports that three employees quit their jobs at Haven of Rest Ministries after being told that they would not be paid for two weeks. The shelter is having trouble accessing the 40 thousand dollars it’s owed from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. That’s because the shelter’s account card is under former executive director Elaine Hunsicker’s name. She retired last month. Haven of Rest is also waiting on a 20 thousand dollar grant from a local company. The shelter provides services for more than 24-hundred homeless people in Calhoun County every year.

A Federal investigator has found that Berrien County’s Road Commission misspent nearly $400,000 between 2009 and 2012. The St. Joseph Benton Harbor Herald Palladium reports that the investigation started in 2013 in response to concerns raised by employees. The chairman of the Berrien County Road Commission says excess federal money was used on additional road repair in townships, rather than being returned to the government. It’s not known if the road commission will have to repay the money.

A 24 year old Springfield man has been arraigned on a charge of reckless driving causing death in connection with the crash that killed Comstock Township’s Fire Chief in June. The Kalamazoo Gazette reports that Brandon Clevenger was arraigned in Kalamazoo County District Court Wednesday. Police say Clevenger was driving 90 miles per hour and was distracted by his phone on June 14th just before his car slammed into Ed Switalski on I-94. The Comstock Township Fire Chief was responding to an accident when he was killed.

The state is forming work groups to help Michigan develop policies for licensing medical marijuana dispensaries. MLive says the Bureau of Medical Marihuana Regulation is working with the Medical Marijuana Licensing Board to create five such groups. They’ll be made up of stakeholders in growing, processing, safety compliance, dispensing, and transportation. The state passed several laws last year to eliminate confusion in the original 2008 medical marijuana law - including approval for dispensaries.