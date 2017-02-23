Southwest Michigan Today Thursday February 23, 2017

Abigail Kopf and her family seek a return to a normal life a year after she was severely wounded during a shooting spree in Kalamazoo. Congressman Justin Amash holds a town hall meeting in Battle Creek, as protestors in Kalamazoo say Representative Fred Upton should meet with his constituents. Western Michigan University wins its first home baseball game, but the Bronco women's basketball team suffers a setback.

A ceremony was held in Kalamazoo on Monday to honor those killed and wounded in a shooting spree a year ago in Kalamazoo. Abigail Kopf and her family were not there. Abigial is one of two people who was wounded but survived February 20th, 2016. Her father Gene Kopf says they "just want to be left alone." (Battle Creek Enquirer)

After two contentious town hall meetings in Grand Rapids, Congressman Justin Amash has another scheduled for Thursday in Battle Creek. (Battle Creek Enquirer). Meanwhile protestors in Kalamazoo want Representative Fred Upton to hold a town hall in his district. (Kalamazoo Gazette)

In a rare February home game, Western Michigan University's baseball team beat Grace College 9-1. (WMU Athletics)

WMU's women's basketball team lost to Ball State Wednesday night 72-63. Deja Wimby scored 24 points to lead the Broncos. (WMU Athletics)