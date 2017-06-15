Southwest Michigan Today Thursday June 15, 2017

Comstock Township's Fire Chief was killed working at an emergency stop on I-94. A company that makes retaining walls and manholes expands in Kalamazoo County. A WMU outfielder is selected in the Major League Baseball draft.

Comstock Township Fire Chief Edward Switalski was killed Wednesday night while responding to a car crash on I-94. Authorities say a passing car went out of control and struck the chief. Switalski was 55 years old. (Kalamazoo Gazette)

Quality Precast plans to expand its operations in Kalamazoo County. The company that makes manholes and retaining walls will build a new 25,000 square foot facility in Alamo Township. The company says the $1.34-million expansion is expected to add 20 jobs. (MiBiz)

Western Michigan University outfielder Tanner Allison has been selected by the Atlanta Braves in the Major League Baseball draft. The junior is the 560th overall selection in this year's draft. (WMU Athletics)

Battle Creek remains in second place in the Northwoods League's South Division after the Bombers 5-3 win at Kenosha. (Battle Creek Bombers)

Kalamazoo has lost six straight. The Growlers fell to Lakeshore 9-0. The game was shortened to six innings because of rain. (Kalamazoo Growlers)