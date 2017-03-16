Southwest Michigan Today Thursday March 16, 2017

President Trump promises to review fuel standards during a visit to Ypsilanti, while his budget proposal would cut funding for Great Lakes programs. Battle Creek considers a proposal to allow barn animals in neighborhoods. The K-Wings win in overtime.

President Trump says he will review fuel economy standards that were finalized in the final days of the Obama administration. The President spoke at Willow Run near Ypsilanti on Wednesday. (Michigan Radio)

The President's proposed budget would eliminate funding for Great Lakes restoration efforts. The initiative has received $300-million a year to improve water quality. (Detroit Free Press)

Battle Creek could allow residents to keep farm animals such as goats and hens in residential neighborhoods. A workshop on the proposal is scheduled for next week. A vote would have to come at a later commission meeting. (Battle Creek Enquirer)

Kyle Bushee scored 20 seconds into overtime to give the K-Wings a 4-3 win over Quad City Wednesday night in Moline, Illinois. (K-Wings)