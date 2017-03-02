Southwest Michigan Today Thursday March 2, 2017

An appeals court rules the penalty handed down for a man convicted of protesting Enbridge pipeline construction was excessive. The Portage City Council is backing a proposed county identification card. Western Michigan University's football 2017 schedule is released. The Bronco women's basketball team loses to rival Central Michigan.

The Michigan Court of Appeals has ruled that a man convicted of sitting in an Enbridge pipeline was ordered to pay an excessive fine. The three judge panel says Chris Wahmhoff should not be forced to pay some of the restitution for the response of the Calhoun County Sheriff and two fire departments (Battle Creek Enquirer)

Portage's City Council is supporting a plan for a county identification program. The Kalamazoo City Commission previously gave its support to the idea. Kalamazoo County Commissioners are studying a plan to implement an ID card program. (Kalamazoo Gazette)

The Environmental Protection Agency finds Flint's timeline for new corrosion control studies is inadequate. That presents another hurdle to Flint's plan to switch off of Detroit water system by year's end. (Detroit News)

Western Michigan University will open the football season at USC on September 2nd. The Broncos play their first Mid-American Conference game September 30th when they host Ball State. Western will play three consecutive Wednesday night games, beginning November first when they host rival Central Michigan. (WMU Athletics)

WMU's women's basketball team lost to Central Michigan Wednesday night 94-73. The Broncos will close out the regular season on Saturday against Northern Illinois, then begin play in the Mid-American Conference Tournament on Monday. (WMU Athletics)

Tanner Sorenson's overtime goal gave the K-Wings a 4-3 win at Quad City. Kalamazoo goaltender Nick Riopel made 34 saves. The Wings have won four straight.