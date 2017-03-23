Southwest Michigan Today Thursday March 23, 2017

WMU's Heritage Hall is removed from the National Register of Historic Places. Michigan's unemployment rate was up slightly in February. Most Republicans in Michigan's Congressional delegation will vote for their party's health care legislation, but Justin Amash will not.

What used to be East Hall on Western Michigan University's original campus is no longer on the National Register of Historic Places. The National Park Service says the building now known as Heritage Hall doesn't qualify anymore. That's because much of the original building was town down in 2014 as part of a controversial renovation. Two other historic East Campus buildings were also demolished. (Kalamazoo Gazette)

Michigan's unemployment rate was up .1% in February. The state's seasonally adjusted jobless rate was 5.3%. Total employment and unemployment both increased last month. (Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget news release)

Most of the Republicans in Michigan's Congressional delegation say they will support the GOP plan to "repeal and replace" the Affordable Care Act. Grand Rapids Congressman Justin Amash says he'll vote "no" because the bill lacks meaningful reforms and doesn't do enough to reduce costs. Saint Joseph Representative Fred Upton has not confirmed how he will vote. (Detroit News)

Western Michigan University's baseball team lost to Michigan 6-4 in Ann Arbor on Wednesday. The Broncos play their first Mid-American Conference series this weekend at Miami. (WMU Athletics)

The K-Wings are now one point away from clinching a playoff berth after a 3-2 win over Florida Wednesday night. (K-Wings)