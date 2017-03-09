Southwest Michigan Today Thursday March 9, 2017

Thousands remain without power due to high winds, WMU's women's basketball team takes down rival Central Michigan at the MAC tournament.

Wednesday's high winds have tens of thousands without power in Southwest Michigan. Consumers Energy, Indiana Michigan Power and Midwest Energy Cooperative all report widespread outages. There are also school closings and delays due to power outages.

Western Michigan University's women's basketball team knocked off the top seed in the Mid-American Conference Tournament. The Broncos beat rival Central Michigan 67-63, and will face Northern Illinois in the semi-finals on Friday. WMU's men's team faces Ball State in the MAC tournament quarterfinals on Thursday. (WMU Athletics)