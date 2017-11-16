Southwest Michigan Today For Thursday November 16, 2017

By WMUK 35 minutes ago

WMU Football loses at Northern Illinois, ending chances to repeat as MAC champions. The Bronco women's basketball team gets a win on the road. 

Western Michigan won’t repeat as Mid-American Conference football champions this year. The Broncos lost at Northern Illinois Wednesday night 35-28, mathematically eliminating them from contention for the MAC West title. Western is eligible for a post season bowl game. The Broncos final regular season game is at Toledo the day after Thanksgiving.

In women’s basketball, Western Michigan won at Loyola-Chicago Wednesday night 65-47. Junior Jasmyn Walker led the Broncos with 20 points. Western has won two of its first three games, and will play at Iowa on Sunday.