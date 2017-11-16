Southwest Michigan Today For Thursday November 16, 2017

WMU Football loses at Northern Illinois, ending chances to repeat as MAC champions. The Bronco women's basketball team gets a win on the road.

Western Michigan won’t repeat as Mid-American Conference football champions this year. The Broncos lost at Northern Illinois Wednesday night 35-28, mathematically eliminating them from contention for the MAC West title. Western is eligible for a post season bowl game. The Broncos final regular season game is at Toledo the day after Thanksgiving.

In women’s basketball, Western Michigan won at Loyola-Chicago Wednesday night 65-47. Junior Jasmyn Walker led the Broncos with 20 points. Western has won two of its first three games, and will play at Iowa on Sunday.