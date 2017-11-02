Southwest Michigan Today for Thursday November 2, 2017

The U.S. Senate conforms Michigan Supreme Court Justice Joan Larsen's nomination to a federal appeals court. West Michigan Congressman Fred Upton wants more answers from Enbridge on its Line 5 pipeline. WMU loses to rival Central Michigan at Waldo Stadium.

Michigan Supreme Court Justice Joan Larsen is on her way to the federal bench. The U.S. Senate voted Wednesday to confirm her nomination for the Sixth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati. President Donald Trump picked Larson for the opening earlier this year. Governor Rick Snyder will appoint someone to replace Larson on the State Supreme Court. She leaves after only two years as a state justice. Michigan's U.S. senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters were among the handful of Democrats who voted for Larsen's confirmation.

West Michigan Congressman Fred Upton says Enbridge Energy’s lack of transparency regarding a pipeline running under the Straits of Mackinac is unacceptable. Last week Enbridge said that engineers knew about damage to enamel coating on portions of the Line 5 pipeline. Upton released a letter sent to Enbridge CEO Al Morenci asking for a detailed explanation about when the company found gaps in the pipeline’s protective coating. The Saint Joseph Republican also wants a copy of Enbridge’s integrity management plan for Line 5.

In football, Western Michigan led by two touchdowns early in the fourth quarter Wednesday night, but rival Central Michigan rallied to defeat the Broncos 35-28. Senior running back Jarvion Franklin ran for 228 yards and scored two touchdowns. Franklin became Western’s career leader in touchdowns, breaking the record set last year by wide receiver Corey Davis. The Broncos are now 5-4 overall with a 3-2 record in the Mid-American Conference. Western will host Kent State next week in another Wednesday night game at Waldo Stadium.

In hockey, the K-Wings lost to Cincinnati Wednesday night 4-3. It was Kalamazoo’s first loss in regulation this season. The Wings play at Toledo on Saturday, then host Fort Wayne on Sunday at Wings Event Centre.