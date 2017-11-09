Southwest Michigan Today For Thursday November 9, 2017

The industrial economy in West Michigan continues to grow. Kalamazoo Township delays a decision on medical marijuana businesses. WMU is now eligible for a post-season bowl game after a senior night win over Kent State.

West Michigan’s industrial economy continues to show positive growth. Grand Valley State University analyst Brian Long’s monthly survey for the Institute for Supply Management shows that economic indicators were positive in October. Long says the region’s industrial economy is mirroring the national trend. He says the current report is probably in his words – “as good as it’s going to get.”

Kalamazoo Township has delayed a decision on allowing medical marijuana businesses to open. The Kalamazoo Gazette reports that township trustees voted for the delay at a meeting Wednesday night. Township leaders say they are still waiting for the state to finalize new regulations on medical marijuana related businesses. State licenses are scheduled to be available in mid-December.

Governor Rick Snyder has signed legislation which requires school counselors to spend part of their professional training on college and career development. The bill signed by Snyder Wednesday mandates that school counselors dedicate 50 hours of their current 150 hour professional development requirement to college preparation and career selection. In a statement, the governor says the legislation will help counselors better serve students by focusing on college and career options available to them. Several

Western Michigan seniors had big nights for their final game at Waldo Stadium in a 48-20 win over Kent State Wednesday night. Bronco linebacker Robert Spillane and defensive back Darius Phillips both returned interceptions for touchdowns. Senior running back Jarvion Franklin ran for 191 yards, including a 72 yard touchdown run. Western is now 6-4 on the season, and eligible for a post-season bowl game. The Broncos final two games are on the road, Wednesday at Northern Illinois and at Toledo on November 24th.