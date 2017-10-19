Southwest Michigan Today For Thursday October 19, 2017

More people looking for work causes a slight increase in Michigan's unemployment rate. Grand Rapids philanthropist Helen DeVos passes away at 90. State regulators continue to take comments on a development proposal in Saugatuck.

Michigan’s unemployment rate was up slightly last month. The state Department of Technology, Management and Budget says the seasonally adjusted jobless rate was 4.3% in September, up four-tenths of a percent from August. State officials say the increase in the unemployment rate was caused by more people entering the job market to look for work.

Grand Rapids philanthropist Helen DeVos has died. MLive reports that the wife of Amway co-founder Rich DeVos passed away yesterday. She was 90. DeVos’ main philanthropic interests were music and children. The Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital opened in Grand Rapids in 2011.

The state’s environmental agency has heard more comments from the public on a controversial development proposal in Saugatuck. The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality is deciding whether to allow permits for a road and a boat basin in an area of natural sand dunes. The Holland Sentinel reports that most people who spoke at a hearing earlier this week opposed the development, on environmental or historical grounds. The site might include the remnants of Singapore, an old lumber town. The MDEQ’s decision is expected early next month.

A woman has won a $575,000 settlement in a lawsuit against the City of South Haven. Linda Lamb owns a short-term rental house. After she’d begun construction, neighbors objected and the city changed its rules for short-term rentals. Lamb went to court, saying the law should not apply to her property. But as part of the settlement, she’ll follow new restrictions on rentals. The Saint Joseph-Benton Harbor Herald-Palladium reports that the city will pay $75,000 and municipal insurance will pay the rest. The city reached the settlement months ago but only recently announced the result.