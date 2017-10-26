Southwest Michigan Today For Thursday October 26, 2017

Kalamazoo's Historic Preservation Commission recommends keeping the "Fountain of the Pioneers" in Bronson Park. Albion's mayor denies allegations that he stalked a woman who was granted a personal protection order. The principal at Kalamazoo Loy Norrix High School faced allegations in other states before a sexual harassment lawsuit was filed here.

Kalamazoo’s Historic Preservation Commission will recommend that the Fountain of the Pioneers remains in Bronson Park. Critics have called for the sculpture to be removed because they say it depicts white supremacy and the violent removal of indigenous people from Kalamazoo. But the Kalamazoo Gazette says that the Historic Preservation Commission voted during a special meeting Wednesday to recommend keeping the fountain. Commission members say the fountain helps educate people about an ugly part of history. A plan to restore the statue, approved in 2015, includes educational components created with the approval of the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish band of Potawatomi.

Albion’s mayor is denying allegations that he stalked a woman who lives in the city. Felisha Coates filed a personal protection order against Garrett Brown. A judge approved it October 13th. Coates told Calhoun County Sheriff deputies that Brown was looking through the windows of her house. In an e-mail statement to the Battle Creek Enquirer, Brown says he has retained counsel and looks forward to proving the allegations are false. Brown says on the advice of counsel he will have no further comment on the matter.

Candidates running for governor of Michigan will enter the election year with large amounts of money to spend on their campaigns. The Detroit Free Press says campaign finance reports show that Republican Bill Schuette has $2-million cash on hand. The current Attorney General is the top fundraiser among candidates for governor. Three Democrats – former Senate Minority Leader Gretchen Whitmer, former Detroit Health Department Director Abdul Al-Sayed and businessman Shri Thanedar have raised more than a million dollars. Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley who is considering running for governor, has over a million dollars in his campaign account.

The principal of Loy Norrix High School faced allegations of sexual harassment in two other states. The Kalamazoo Gazette says that followed accusations in Florida in 2001. Rodney Prewitt is on administrative leave after a former Loy Norrix counselor filed a federal sexual harassment lawsuit against him and the Kalamazoo Public Schools. The Gazette says her lawsuit claims the district knew about the earlier allegations. KPS officials say they did not know that his teaching credentials in Florida and Georgia had been revoked before he was hired in 2013.

In volleyball, Western Michigan lost at Northern Illinois Wednesday night 3-1. All of the four sets were decided by three points or less. The Broncos host Bowling Green on Saturday. In hockey,

Kalamazoo earned one point in a shootout loss to Kansas City Wednesday morning. The Mavericks got the 4-3 shootout victory in front a standing room only crowd at Wings Event Center. The K-Wings will host Cincinnati on Saturday.