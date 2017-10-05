Southwest Michigan Today For Thursday October 5, 2017

Former Kellogg Executive George Franklin launches a campaign for Congress in Southwest Michigan. The latest report on crime on Western Michigan University's campus has mixed news. A Kalamazoo College Professor from Puerto Rico has begun an effort to raise money for hurricane relief.

A former Kellogg executive is joining the race for Congress in Southwest Michigan. George Franklin has officially launched a campaign for the Democratic nomination in the 6th district, currently represented by Republican Fred Upton. Five other Democrats have already jumped into the Congressional race. Upton has not said if he will run for re-election to his House seat. The Saint Joseph Republican is considering running for United States Senate next year.

There's mixed news in the latest report on crimes committed on Western Michigan University's campus. The report required by the federal government each year says there were more campus sexual assaults reported. There were 14 last year compared to nine the year before. But there were fewer reports of burglary and aggravated assault. University police also reported a drop in arrests for alcohol violations but there were more arrests on drug charges.

Western Michigan University officials say plans to demolish and replace 12 residence halls are on hold. The University held public input sessions in September to discuss plans to replace the valley residence halls. But in an e-mail to the Kalamazoo Gazette, Western’s executive director of University Relations Cheryl Roland says Western is looking at other campus development opportunities right now.

A Kalamazoo College professor has begun an effort to help Puerto Rico recover from devastation caused by Hurricane Maria. The Kalamazoo Gazette says the effort is called “All of Kalamazoo with Puerto Rico.” Anthropology professor Adriana Garriga-Lopez grew up on the island. She says the effort will help raise money for smaller non-profits helping people there recover from the hurricane. Many lost homes and still don't have electricity or drinking water.

Western Michigan suffered its second loss of the men’s soccer season, falling to Michigan State yesterday 1-0. The Broncos came into the game the 12th ranked team in the nation, the Spartans are ranked sixth. Western will host Akron Saturday afternoon.