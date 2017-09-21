Southwest Michigan Today For Thursday September 21, 2017

Enrollment is down slightly at Western Michigan University, but there are some encouraging numbers. An appeals court denies a motion to suppress some statements made by the man accused in the 2016 mass shooting in Kalamazoo. WMU men's soccer team beats U-M to remain undefeated this season.

Enrollment at Western Michigan University is down slightly this fall. But President Edward Montgomery had some better news for university board members Wednesday. He says the number of new students - including freshmen - has gone up by five percent. He also told trustees that nearly a quarter of students at Western are now minorities. Overall enrollment at the university has fallen for the last six years. There are 359 fewer students at Western now compared to last fall.

Western Michigan University trustees have approved a new three year contract with the union representing its faculty. The board approved the agreement during its meeting Wednesday. The professors voted to ratify the new contract which was approved earlier this month just before the old one was about to expire. The contract includes pay increases of 2% in the first and second years, and 2.25% in the third. The contract is in effect through September fifth, 2020.

Western Michigan University is moving forward with plans to transfer a long-term lease on its facility in Benton Harbor to its partner Lake Michigan College. Trustees voted Wednesday to proceed with negotiations that will result in a new lease agreement between the community college and the state. Western will receive two-point-seven million dollars as a result of the transaction. The university can use that money to service the debt, or for other capital projects.

A court has declined an appeal from the man accused of a mass shooting in Kalamazoo. That means the Michigan Court of Appeals will not suppress statements that Jason Dalton has sought to keep out of a trial. Dalton is accused of killing six people and seriously injuring two others in February of 2016. A Kalamazoo judge had earlier found that some of what Dalton said to police after his arrest could be used at trial. Dalton could appeal the latest decision to the Michigan Supreme Court.

Western Michigan University’s men’s soccer team remains undefeated this season after a 1-0 win over Michigan Wednesday. The Broncos have eight wins and a draw in nine matches. Western will play at Maryland Baltimore County on Saturday.