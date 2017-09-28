Southwest Michigan Today For Thursday September 28, 2017

The Palisades Nuclear Power Plant will remain open until 2022. The Michigan Superintendent calls for a new school accountability law. Work begins next month on Battle Creek's Heritage Tower.

Consumers Energy and Entergy Corporation say the Palisades Nuclear Power Plant near South Haven will remain open until 2022. Last year plans were announced to close the plant in Covert by the fall of 2018. But last week the Michigan Public Service Commission ruled that Consumers Energy could only collect $136-million through higher rates on its customers, rather than the $172-million it requested to buy out its agreement with Entergy. In a statement released Thursday, Entergy says the parties have agreed to terminate the buyout and Palisades will continue operating until the spring of 2022.

Michigan’s State Superintendent says the state needs a new school accountability law. In a statement released Wednesday, Brian Whitson says the law needs to reflect the federal government granting more authority to states. But Whitson says his office will continue to comply with the current law. Several school districts, including Kalamazoo, entered into agreements with the state earlier this year. Those agreements include plans for improving schools that the state had slated for closure because of long-term low performance.

Work is scheduled to begin on Battle Creek’s Heritage Tower next month. The tower was built in 1931, but has sat vacant for the last decade. Developer Mark Harmsen tells the Battle Creek Enquirer that he hopes the building can open by the spring or early summer of 2019. Plans call for apartments on the upper floors, with a combination of commercial and office space in the rest of the tower.